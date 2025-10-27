Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $121.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

