MilWealth Group LLC Purchases 3,895 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

MilWealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 21.9% of MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MilWealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $85,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $312.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.01. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $313.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

