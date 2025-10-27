Brookwood Investment Group LLC Sells 15,009 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Brookwood Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

