Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1,797.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,025 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FE opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 9.19%.FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

