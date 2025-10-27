Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,882,000 after buying an additional 633,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,920,000 after buying an additional 1,750,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,395,000 after buying an additional 2,597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,828,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

