Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV is Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Baer Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 6.2% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after acquiring an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,402,000 after acquiring an additional 633,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,799,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,918,000 after acquiring an additional 585,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,884,000 after acquiring an additional 532,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $293.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.54 and a one year high of $310.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

