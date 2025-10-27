Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $54,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $425.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.72. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

