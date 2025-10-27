Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Talen Energy by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLN shares. Melius Research increased their price target on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN opened at $407.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.03. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.08 and a 52-week high of $451.28.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. Analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

