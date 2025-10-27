Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Purchased by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 293.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 909,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,110,000 after purchasing an additional 678,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 663,517 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.57 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

