Solstein Capital LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 291,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:ACN opened at $247.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average is $277.39. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,374. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.