Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $219.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $257.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.67.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

