Timken’s (TKR) “Hold (C+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their hold (c+) rating on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Shares of TKR opened at $78.18 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 282.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth $446,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 530,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after buying an additional 174,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 352,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

