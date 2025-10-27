Hikari Power Ltd Takes $276,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 1,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,875. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,435.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,454.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,297.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,209.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,336.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

