iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Sold by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCZ opened at $77.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.