Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.7% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EMR opened at $132.81 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.