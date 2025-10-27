OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $177.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,382,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,230 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 4.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $177,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,048,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $140.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $141.63.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

