The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $333.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.