Brookwood Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January $XBJA

Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBJA. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 47.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.