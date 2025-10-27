Brookwood Investment Group LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Brookwood Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.8%

LDOS stock opened at $189.80 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.