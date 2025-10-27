Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.75.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $347.34 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.78 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

