Keeler Thomas Management LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 33,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

