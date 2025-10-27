Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VGK stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.