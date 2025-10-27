iShares Silver Trust $SLV Position Trimmed by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

