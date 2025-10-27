Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys New Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Ralliant Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RAL opened at $43.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 64.82. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $55.08.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $503.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAL. Melius Research raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.