Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 538 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Entegris were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $112.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

