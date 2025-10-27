Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHPFree Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,113 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 4.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,352.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,414 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 140,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period.

DUHP opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

