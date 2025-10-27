Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,936.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Illumina in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

