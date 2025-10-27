Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $517.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $531.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

