State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $78,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $87.16 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.83 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

