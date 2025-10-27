CVA Family Office LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in Zscaler by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $323.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,196.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $327.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

