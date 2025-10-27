Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130,921 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 724,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,498,000 after purchasing an additional 164,136 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 214,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 318,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

BIO stock opened at $339.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

