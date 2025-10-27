Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.