Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 75,263 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NIKE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in NIKE by 24.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

