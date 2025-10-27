Wealth Watch Advisors INC Has $367,000 Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CVS Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 346,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 64,422 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 129,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $81.95 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

