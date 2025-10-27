Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.32.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.13 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.85. The stock has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

