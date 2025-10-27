Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $485.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $576.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $477.51 and its 200 day moving average is $466.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

