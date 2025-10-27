Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 261 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $169.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.42. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

