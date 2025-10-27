Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 237.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MMC stock opened at $186.59 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.12 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

