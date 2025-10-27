BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 127.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.9%

BJ stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

