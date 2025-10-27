CNB Bank Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

CNB Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 155,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,333,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,956,000 after acquiring an additional 184,870 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $491.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

