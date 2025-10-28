Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $103.5560 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.21 and a beta of 1.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -2,685.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $89,517.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,816.94. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,818 shares of company stock valued at $171,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,594,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 570,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 691,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.