Rogers (ROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $207.5330 million for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.75 million. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

Rogers stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. Rogers has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROG. Zacks Research upgraded Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 13.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.