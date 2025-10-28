Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Estimate for Unisys Earnings

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unisys in a report released on Thursday, October 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Unisys alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UIS. Maxim Group upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of UIS opened at $3.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $266.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.