Q3 EPS Estimates for Interparfums Raised by BWS Financial

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Interparfums in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interparfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Interparfums’ FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Interparfums Stock Down 0.5%

IPAR opened at $95.98 on Monday. Interparfums has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interparfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at $1,714,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Interparfums by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Interparfums during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

