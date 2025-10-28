Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Negative Forecast for VKTX Earnings

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.72). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.64. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,846,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,122,000 after buying an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 822,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 52.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 638,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 220,396 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 222,293 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

