Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ARCT Earnings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst L. Nsongo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.89) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $287.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.77. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 49.26%.The firm had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.64 million.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 40,686.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.