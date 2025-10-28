TFI International (TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.4884 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. TFI International has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cormark downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TFI International by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64,108 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

