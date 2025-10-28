Exzeo Group Plans $168 million IPO for November 5th (XZO)

Exzeo Group (XZO) is planning to raise $168 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, November 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 8,000,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$22.00 per share.

In the last year, Exzeo Group generated $182.14 million in revenue and $56.57 million in net income. Exzeo Group has a market-cap of $1.91 billion.

Truist Securities, Citizens JMP and William Blair acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Exzeo Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Note: This company is going public via a carve-out from the HCI Group, according to the prospectus. Exzeo was established in 2012 as the technology and innovation division of HCI. We are now a majority owned subsidiary of HCI. HCI is a Florida corporation and publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol â€śHCIâ€ť with operations in homeownersâ€™ insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. Immediately prior to this offering, HCI holds approximately 90.69% of our outstanding common stock, and current and former employees and directors of Exzeo hold the remaining approximately 9.31%. We provide P&C (property and casualty insurance) carriers and their agents with insurance technology solutions through our Exzeo Platform, The platform offers nine software and data analytics applications for functions that include insurance quotes and underwriting as well as claim management, data and analytics and other functions. We serve customers in 13 states. We have insurance agency licenses or managing general agent licenses in 29 states. Our insurance solutions support over $1.2 billion of premiums in force. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. (Note: Exzeo Group, Inc. disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing on Oct. 16, 2025, in a carve-out from HCI Group: 8 million shares at a price range of $20.00 to $22.00 to raise $168.0 million, if priced at the $21.00 mid-point of its range. Background: Exzeo Group filed its S-1 for its IPO on Sept. 24, 2025, without disclosing the terms. Estimated initial proceeds at the time were $100 million, a placeholder figure.). “.

Exzeo Group was founded in 2012 and has 352 employees. The company is located at 1000 Century Park Drive Tampa, Florida 33607 813-776-1000 and can be reached via phone at (813)-776-1000 or on the web at http://www.exzeo.com/.

