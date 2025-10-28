Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Novavax Q3 Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $239.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.19 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 34,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Novavax by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

