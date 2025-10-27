Carnegie Investment Counsel Invests $222,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,109,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.50 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

